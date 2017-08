Tuesday 19 August

Ulster Bank Premier League

Muckamore v Instonians (M2) Twenty20

Muckamore 38 A White 3-2, I Wasim 3-3, B Wylie 2-7, J Shannon 2-9

Instonians 39-4 A Bratten 2-1

Instonians won by six wickets

Instonians kept up their title challenge with Waringstown and CSNI following a comfortable victory against Muckamore, who are still looking for their first win.