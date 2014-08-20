Ottis Gibson 'mutually agrees' to leave post as West Indies coach

Former England bowling coach Ottis Gibson, right, took charge of the West Indies in 2010

Ottis Gibson has left his role as West Indies coach by "mutual agreement", ending his four-year tenure.

Team manager Richie Richardson will take charge on an interim basis, starting with Wednesday's one-day international against Bangladesh.

West Indies won nine of 36 Tests under 45-year-old Gibson, who took up the post in February 2010.

Gibson's finest moment as West Indies coach was guiding the team to victory in the ICC World Twenty20 in 2012.

West Indies under Gibson Played 36 Tests, winning nine and losing 16 with four series victories Won 36 of 93 one-day internationals, and 22 of 47 Twenty20 matches

West Indies will play three ODIs, a Twenty20 international and two Test matches against Bangladesh.

"The WICB wishes to express its gratitude to Mr Gibson for his unwavering commitment and professionalism during his tenure as the coach of the West Indies team," said a statement on the West Indies Cricket Board website.