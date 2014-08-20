BBC Sport - T20 Blast Finals Day: Hampshire's White relishing Lancashire battle

Hants 'have to be at best' versus Lancs

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White tells BBC South Today the county will have to be at their best to beat Lancashire in the semi-finals of the T20 Blast competition.

"They are a very good side," said White. "They dominated the Northern League and we will have to be at our best to beat them.

"They have lots of talented players but we feel on our day we are more than a match for them."

