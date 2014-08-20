Women's ODI: Katherine Brunt back for England

Katherine Brunt has not played for England since January

England women v India women, first ODI Venue: Scarborough. Date: Thursday, 21 August. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 10:45 BST.

England fast bowler Katherine Brunt is set to return to international action after eight months out in Thursday's one-day match against India.

Yorkshire's Brunt, 29, has not featured since back trouble ended her Ashes-winning tour of Australia in January.

She returned to playing earlier this month with England Women's academy, but was not ready for the Test at Wormsley, which India won by six wickets.

"I'm raring to go," said Brunt ahead of the three-match series.

The series marks the start of the ICC Women's Championship.

The Championship will see all competing countries play each other over two and a half years, with the top four sides gaining automatic qualification to the 2017 World Cup in England.

How the ICC Women's Championship works Two points will be awarded for a win, while points will be shared in case of a tie or a no-result. At the conclusion of seven rounds, the top four sides will gain automatic qualification to the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017. The bottom four sides will get a final chance of qualification through the ICC Women's World Cup qualifier in 2017.

England and India will meet again in Scarborough on Saturday before the third and deciding one-day international at Lord's on Monday.

England captain Charlotte Edwards says the series is crucial because of the ICC Women's Championship.

"It makes every one-day series that we play between now and 2017 significant," the 34-year-old said.

"Whenever I step out to play for England I want to win, but now more than ever before, every result really does matter."