T20 Blast Finals Day: Hampshire's Vince wants double celebration

Hampshire T20 captain James Vince says he hopes glory at Finals Day on Saturday can be the start of a double celebration for the county.

The club take on Lancashire in their semi-final at Edgbaston with the winner facing Surrey or Birmingham Bears.

Hampshire are also fighting for promotion in the County Championship Division Two

"It will be nice to win it on Saturday and seal promotion at the end of the season," Vince told BBC South Today.

It will be Hampshire's fifth successive T20 finals day having been beaten by Surrey in last season's semi and Vince would like to avenge that defeat at the weekend.

Hampshire's Finals Day record 2010 Winners (beat Somerset in final) 2011 Semi-finalists (lost to Somerset) 2012 Winners (beat Yorkshire in final) 2013 Semi-finalists (lost to Surrey)

"It's something I've been looking forward to ever since that quarter-final at Nottingham," he said. "You can expect a full house, good atmosphere and it's a great day to be part of.

"We are a strong side and I think on Finals Day, anything can happen. We won't take them lightly but if we play as well as we can then hopefully we can get the win."

Talking about last season's defeat he added: "We weren't as good as we can be against a strong Surrey side and we will look to put that right this year.

"If we can win and then beat them in the final then that will be a great day."

And bowler Chris Wood says teams should fear the county following their success in the tournament over the past five years.

"I'd like to think so," he said, "We've put down a base over the past five years and teams will be wary of us."