Surrey spurred on by 2013 loss - Roy
Surrey batsman Jason Roy tells BBC London that losing the Finals Day decider last year is a "huge motivation" on their return to Edgbaston on Saturday.
Surrey were beaten by 102 runs by Northants in last season's final, with Roy scoring 13 runs.
Birmingham Bears will host Surrey in the first T20 Blast semi-final this year, with the winner taking on either Hampshire play Lancashire for the title.