John Mooney returns to Ireland squad after stress-related illness

John Mooney has made 71 appearances for Ireland

Ireland all-rounder John Mooney will make a return to international cricket in next month's three-match one-day series against Scotland.

Dubliner Mooney, 32, has not played for Ireland since leaving their tour of West Indies in February because of a stress-related illness.

Mooney returns with Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell and Max Sorensen.

Regular skipper William Porterfield is among a number of county-tied players who will miss the series.

Ed Joyce and Niall O'Brien are also unavailable and with Porterfield missing, Kevin O'Brien will captain Ireland having recently returned from playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

John Mooney factfile 1982: Born 10 February 2004: Made Ireland debut in 2004 against the Netherlands 2006: Took three wickets in Ireland's first ever ODI against England 2007: Helped Ireland shock Pakistan at World Cup in Jamaica 2010: Awarded full-time Ireland contract and named Irish player of the year 2011: Hit winning runs in World Cup win over England 2013: Banned for game against Pakistan following tweets after Margaret Thatcher's death 2014: Leaves Ireland's tour of West Indies because of stress-related illness

Mooney's absence from the international scene saw him miss the World Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh and the games against Sri Lanka in May.

However, the North County player is now set to add to his 71 Ireland appearances in the matches against Scotland at Malahide on 8, 10 and 12 September.

Series skipper O'Brien says the three games will form an important part of Ireland's preparations for next year's World Cup.

"There are still places up for grabs and everyone is working really hard to make sure they are part of what is sure to be a fantastic event," said O'Brien.

"Scotland are ever improving over the last few years and have a vibrant young squad mixed in with some experienced players, like Majid Haq and Richie Berrington."

Durham wicketkeeper Stuart Poynter retains his place in the Ireland squad following a superb century against Sri Lanka A while Gloucestershire seamer Graeme McCarter and Middlesex all-rounder Andrew Balbirnie are also included.

Ireland squad: Kevin O'Brien (capt) (Railway Union), John Anderson (Merrion), Andrew Balbirnie (Middlesex), George Dockrell (Somerset), John Mooney (North County), Andrew McBrine (Donemana), Graeme McCarter (Gloucestershire), Andrew Poynter (Clontarf), Stuart Poynter (Durham), Max Sorensen (The Hills), Stuart Thompson (Eglinton), Andrew White (Instonians), Craig Young (Bready)