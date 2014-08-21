Andrew Flintoff in Lancashire's T20 Blast Finals Day squad

Flintoff has taken five wickets in this year's T20 Blast competition

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has been included in the Lancashire squad for the T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The 36-year-old made his comeback to cricket for the competition in July after quitting in 2010 through injury.

However, he has only made two first-team appearances - part of winning sides in both - and has recently been struggling with a calf problem.

Lancashire face Hampshire in the second semi-final at Edgbaston.