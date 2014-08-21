One-Day Cup: Nottinghamshire to face Derbyshire in last eight

Nottinghamshire won the final of last year's 40-over competition

Group B winners Nottinghamshire will host local rivals Derbyshire in the quarter-finals of the One-Day Cup.

Notts won the 40-over competition last year and will face their East Midlands rivals on 26 August (14:00 BST).

County Championship leaders Yorkshire, winners of Group A, will entertain Durham on 28 August (10:30 BST).

Essex against Warwickshire will take place the same day with a 14:00 BST start, while Gloucestershire will travel to Kent a day later (14:00 BST).

Warwickshire's meeting with Essex means a quick return trip to Chelmsford for the Bears, who pulled off a 19-run quarter-final victory there in the T20 Blast earlier this month.