Worcestershire's Moeen Ali will be taken more seriously - Rhodes

Moeen, who has played three one-day and two T20 internationals, averages 31.77 with the bat and 28.09 with the ball in seven Tests

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is now a more respected cricketer and is set for an encouraging international future, according to Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes.

Moeen, 27, hit his first Test century, in only his second match, against Sri Lanka before taking 19 wickets in the recent series against India.

"He's earned respect as a bowler from the opposition," Rhodes said.

"He's a very determined character and has a very bright future for England."

Picked primarily for his off-spin bowling this summer, Moeen showed his prowess with the bat when he scored an unbeaten 108 in the dramatic second Test defeat against Sri Lanka at Headingley in June.

Moeen Ali's maiden Test summer v Sri Lanka v India Matches: 2 Matches: 5 Runs: 162 Runs: 124 Average: 54.00 Average: 20.67 Best: 108* Best: 39 Wickets: 3 Wickets: 19 Average: 60.33 Average: 23.00 Best: 2-74 Best: 6-67

But it was his exploits with the ball in the following five-match series with India that put the Worcestershire player in the spotlight.

After taking seven wickets in the first two games, Moeen took 6-67 to bowl England to a series-levelling win in the third Testin Southampton.

Another four victims followed in the Indian second innings at Old Trafford as England went 2-1 up before a crushing win in the final Test at The Oval.

"I was always disappointed that he was labelled as a 'part-time' spinner because he was our number one spinner," Rhodes said.

Media playback is not supported on this device Successful England vital to counties - Rhodes

"Even he's surprised though by the number of wickets he's taken."

After his excellent summer, Rhodes knows Moeen may have lost the element of surprise for batsmen but is adamant the all-rounder will keep improving.

"One of his strengths is the way he works hard at his game - he's never happy with just doing enough," he said.

"He wants to improve in all aspects - be it fielding, batting or bowling - and is desperate to do as well as he can.

"He needs to get a chance now with England in one-day cricket and get some runs and he's a very determined."

Moeen is part of the England one-day squad for the forthcoming series against India.