BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Paul Horton hopes Lancashire can end trophy wait

Lancashire aim to end T20 title wait

  From the section Cricket

Lancashire captain Paul Horton tells BBC North West Tonight he is confident that the county can end their wait for a first domestic T20 title on Saturday.

Horton's side are one of four teams involved in T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston, with Hampshire their semi-final opponents.

The 31-year-old batsman says Lancashire have momentum following victories in the County Championship and the One-Day Cup earlier this week.

