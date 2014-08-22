Gloucestershire captain Michael Klinger suffers broken arm

Michael Klinger has scored 19 first-class centuries in 138 matches

Gloucestershire captain Michael Klinger has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken arm.

The Australian opening batsman suffered the injury in yesterday's 53-run One-Day Cup defeat by Derbyshire.

Klinger was on two before his left arm was struck by a bouncer bowled by Derbyshire's Mark Footitt.

The 34-year-old is Gloucestershire's leading run-scorer in the One-Day Cup this season, scoring 228 runs at an average of 57.

He will now miss Gloucestershire's two remaining County Championship Division Two fixtures as well as their One-Day Cup quarter-final against Kent.