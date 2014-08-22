Seamer Harry Gurney signs three-year Nottinghamshire deal

Gurney has 56 wickets in all competitions for Nottinghamshire so far this season

Bowler Harry Gurney has signed a new three-year contract at Nottinghamshire, with his current deal set to expire.

The former Leicestershire seamer, who moved to Trent Bridge in 2012, was Notts' leading wicket-taker in 2013 with 44 County Championship victims.

Gurney has followed that with 35 Division One wickets this term, and has taken 56 overall in all competitions.

"Since joining Nottinghamshire three years ago my career has progressed significantly," Gurney said.

"I owe Mick Newell and Wayne Noon a huge debt of gratitude.

"I'm delighted to commit to such a special club for another three years and am excited about winning some more trophies for our loyal fans."

Newell added: "Harry has taken massive strides forwards during his time with us and we're very pleased to have tied him down for the peak years of his career."