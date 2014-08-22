India beat Middlesex by 95 runs at Lords

Kohli scored just 134 runs in ten Test innings in England this summer at an average of 13.4

Tour match, Lord's India 230 (44.2 overs) beat Middlesex 135 (39.5 overs) by 95 runs Scorecard

India eased to a 95-run victory over Middlesex at Lord's ahead of the one-day series against England next week.

Captain for the day Virat Kohli scored his first half century of the summer with 71 as the tourists made 230 all out after 44.2 overs.

Kohli shared a fourth-wicket stand of 104 with Ambati Rayudu (72) despite off-spinner Ollie Rayner taking 4-32.

Middlesex had their hopes of victory dashed as they collapsed to 135 all out from 40 overs as Karn Sharma took 3-14.

It was a morale-boosting win for India still smarting from a 3-1 Test defeat to England.

But their only warm-up one-day match before the One Day International series against England starts on Monday will not count as an List A win because India were given permission to use their whole squad in the field.

The first of five ODIs takes place at Bristol on 24 August.