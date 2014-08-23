England women seal ODI series with India after Edwards century

Edwards holds the world record for most women's one-day international centuries, with nine

Second women's one-day international, Scarborough England 214-9 (50 overs) beat India 201 (48.4 overs) by 13 runs Match scorecard (external)

Skipper Charlotte Edwards hit an unbeaten 108 as England beat India by 13 runs for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match women's one-day series.

Edwards carried her bat for her ninth one-day hundred as England made 214-9 after being put in at Scarborough.

Although India stayed in touch and added 19 for the last wicket, they were 201 all out in the penultimate over as England seamer Jenny Gunn took 4-23.

The final match of the series takes place at Lord's on Monday.

How the ICC Women's Championship works Two points will be awarded for a win, while points will be shared in case of a tie or a no-result. At the conclusion of seven rounds, the top four sides will gain automatic qualification to the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017. The bottom four sides will get a final chance of qualification through the ICC Women's World Cup qualifier in 2017.

England's second victory takes them to four points in the new ICC Women's Championship, which awards two points for every victory.

The championship will see all competing countries play each other over two and a half years, with the top four sides gaining automatic qualification to the 2017 World Cup in England.

Edwards and opening partner Heather Knight found scoring difficult as they compiled just 26 in the opening 10 powerplay overs.

Sarah Taylor added some much needed impetus to the England innings as she and Edwards put on 50 for the second wicket in 10.3 overs, until the Sussex wicketkeeper saw a top-edged sweep loop over her own head and bowl her for 30.

Most women's one-day international centuries 9 - *Charlotte Edwards (England) 8 - Claire Taylor (England), Karen Rolton (Australia) 5 - Jan Brittin (England), *Suzie Bates (NZ), *Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), *Sarah Taylor (England), Belinda Clark (Australia), *Mithali Raj (India) * indicates current international player

Dropped on 80, Edwards eventually finished unbeaten on 108 from 145 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and now has more centuries in the 50-over game than any other player in the history of women's cricket.

A stand of 33 between Harmanpreet Kaur and Jhulan Goswami for the sixth wicket left the visitors requiring 45 from the final 10 overs but a superb one-handed caught and bowled from Gunn dismissed Goswami and began a spell of three wickets for just a single in 12 balls.

"I thought we'd got about par when we batted, we didn't field well but we had two bits of magic from Jenny Gunn which in the end won us the game," said Edwards.

"Probably we were out of the game in the last 10 overs, the way the girls fought back was what this England team is all about and I am really proud of them."