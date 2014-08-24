Sohag Gazi: Bangladesh spinner reported over bowling action

Bangladesh's Sohag Gazi claimed 1-47 in Friday's defeat by West Indies

Bangladesh off-spinner Sohag Gazi has been reported to the International Cricket Council for a suspected illegal bowling action.

The match officials reported the 23-year-old after Bangladesh's defeat by West Indies in the second one-day international in Grenada on Friday.

The report "cited concerns" over Gazi's action for "all deliveries".

Gazi must be tested independently within 21 days, during which time he can continue bowling.

Sohag Gazi's career in numbers Matches Wickets Average Statistics correct on 24 August 2014 Test 10 38 42.07 One-day 19 22 29.95 Twenty20 9 4 70.75

Gazi became the first player to score a century and take a hat-trick in a Test when he achieved the feat against New Zealand in Chittagong in 2013.

The ICC has taken action against several off-spinners recently.

Sri Lankan Sachithra Senanayake and New Zealand's Kane Williamson were banned from bowling in July.

Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal and Zimbabwean Prosper Utseya were reported for a suspect action this month.

West Indies pair Shane Shillingford and Marlon Samuels were cleared after investigation, but Shillingford is banned from bowling his doosra and Samuels his quicker ball.