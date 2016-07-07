Ireland to host West Indies in one-day international in September 2017

Andrew McBrine in action as Ireland beat the West Indies by four wickets at the Cricket World Cup

Ireland will host the West Indies in a one-day game in September 2017.

The international match, on Wednesday, 13 September, will see Ireland come up against former coach Phil Simmons, now at the helm of his homeland.

"I'm really looking forward to bringing the team to Ireland," said Simmons. "I had eight great years there and made some lasting friendships. It should be a tough contest."

Ireland won when the sides met at the Cricket World Cup in February 2015.

Half centuries from Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce and Niall O'Brien helped Ireland to a famous four-wicket triumph.

The West Indies will play the match ahead of their one-day series against England.

Dates confirmed for May 2017 series

Cricket Ireland have also confirmed the dates for the series with New Zealand and Bangladesh next May.

Ireland play Bangladesh in the first game on Friday, 12 May before facing New Zealand two days later.

New Zealand and Bangladesh go head-to-head on Wednesday, 17 May, with Ireland playing Bangladesh for a second time on Friday, 19 May.

Ireland's final game is against New Zealand on Sunday, 21 May, with the last match in the series between New Zealand and Bangladesh taking place three days later.

"It's fantastic we're getting the opportunity to play against so many of the ICC full members," said Ireland coach John Bracewell.

"I'm looking forward to taking on New Zealand and Bangladesh on our own soil. Conditions in May will hopefully be to our advantage and represents a great opportunity for us to collect some wins.

"With the West Indies due later next year we'll have played eight of the top nine sides in a short period. That's got to be good for our cricketing development."

Before then Ireland are in action this weekend when they take on Afghanistan in a five-match series at Stormont.

The first game gets under way at 10:45 BST on Sunday.