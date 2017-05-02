One-Day Cup: Peter Trego's 135 overshadows Alex Blake's 46-ball ton

Peter Trego struck six fours and six sixes in his innings

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground Kent 352-6 (50 overs): Blake 116, Bell-Drummond 106; C Overton 3-66 Somerset 354-6 (47.3 overs): Trego 135, Hildreth 64, Elgar 55; Tredwell 3-65 Somerset (2 pts) beat Kent by four wickets Match scorecard

Alex Blake's stunning 46-ball hundred for Kent was in vain as Peter Trego helped Somerset to a four-wicket One-Day Cup win with his own fine century.

Set 353 for victory, all-rounder Trego smashed 135 off 119 balls and James Hildreth hit a quickfire 64 to guide the hosts to 354-6 at Taunton.

Blake had earlier struck seven sixes in his 58-ball 116 and opener Daniel Bell-Drummond made 106 in Kent's 352-6.

But Trego's heroics with lower-order support saw Somerset ease home.

Despite losing opener Steven Davies for a third-consecutive duck in the competition, Trego, Dean Elgar (55) and Hildreth made sure Somerset were always up with the required run-rate of more than seven an over.

They have now won their opening three matches in the cup, although victory looked unlikely after 28-year-old Blake had bludgeoned their bowlers around the ground to bring up one of the fastest List A centuries in history.

Blake smeared several maximums over mid-wicket, reaching his hundred after less than an hour at the crease, before he was caught by Trego on the long-off boundary.

However, by the time Trego himself was dismissed by James Tredwell, having shared century stands with Elgar and Hildreth, Somerset needed just 49 to win off 49 balls with five wickets in hand.

Adam Hose fell for 39, but Roelof van der Merwe and Lewis Gregory completed the job.