One-Day Cup: Simon Harmer steers Essex to win over Surrey at The Oval

Simon Harmer joined Essex for this season on a Kolpak contract after playing five Tests for South Africa

Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval Surrey 210 (47.4 overs): Foakes 77*; Quinn 3-34, Bopara 3-46 Essex 212-9 (49.2 overs): Ten Doeschate 45, Harmer 44*; Dernbach 4-31 Essex (2 pts) beat Surrey by one wicket Match scorecard

Simon Harmer held his nerve to steer Essex to a one-wicket win over Surrey at The Oval in the One-Day Cup.

The off-spinner hit a boundary off Sam Curran to end the game with four balls left and finish unbeaten on 44, the best limited-overs score of his career.

Matt Quinn and Ravi Bopara took three wickets each as Surrey were bowled out for 210 despite Ben Foakes' 77 not out.

But Jade Dernbach claimed 4-31 to keep Surrey in the game before Essex squeezed home in a tight finish.

Essex now have two victories from two games in the competition, while Surrey have won only one of their first three.

Surrey slumped to 46-4 at the start of their innings, and were all out in the 48th over despite Foakes' responsible 92-ball knock, which included five fours.

Sam Curran removed Essex openers Nick Browne and Alastair Cook in the space of three deliveries at the start of Essex's reply, the latter lbw for five.

Bopara followed his 3-46 with 36 before falling to Dernbach and skipper Ryan ten Doeschate made 45 to keep them in the game.

They still needed another 19 when Harmer was joined in the middle by last man Quinn, but the South African, who took 2-45 in the Surrey innings, sealed the win with a paddle sweep from a full toss by Curran.

Surrey paceman Jade Dernbach told BBC Radio London: "When you take a game that deep and get them nine down, having worked so hard to get ourselves in that position, it was a hammer blow in the end to lose.

"But if you look at it as a whole, 210 on there probably wasn't enough. We left 14 balls unfaced out there and generally that's going to cost you.

"Knowing they bat all the way down, the biggest issue was we could never get the run-rate to climb as much as we would have wanted.

"The fact that it hovered at 4.8, 4.9 for the majority of the innings, they didn't really have to take a risk and they didn't until the last over when he stepped across and swept that one."