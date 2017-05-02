One-Day Cup: Sussex beat Glamorgan to seal first One-Day Cup win

Stiaan van Zyl's 96 was his best score since joining Sussex this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, 1st Central County Ground Sussex 292-6 (50 overs): Van Zyl 96, Brown 60; De Lange 3-51 Glamorgan 221 (40/43 overs): Cooke 62, Rudolph 51; Briggs 3-53 Sussex (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 59 runs (D/L method) Match scorecard

Sussex collected their first win of the One-Day Cup campaign as their score of 292-6 proved far too demanding for Glamorgan at Hove.

After a rain break, Glamorgan were set a revised target of 281 in 43 overs, but were bowled out for 221.

Danny Briggs claimed three wickets for 53 runs and a run-out before Chris Cooke's hard-hit 62 reduced the margin.

Earlier Sussex's innings was built round Stiaan van Zyl's 96 and Ben Brown's 60, in a stand of 115.

Glamorgan's Marchant de Lange, with 3-51, slowed down the late charge from the hosts.

The South African paceman was the pick of the Glamorgan bowlers, as Sussex made the most of the short boundary on one side.

New recruit Van Zyl made his runs off just 88 balls before skying a catch as he went for his century, allowing David Wiese to club three sixes in the late home onslaught.

Glamorgan lost early wickets and Jacques Rudolph and Kiran Carlson's promising 72-run fourth-wicket stand was broken when Carlson, on 40, became a second run-out victim after William Bragg was out for a duck earlier on.

The visitors were left depending on in-form captain Rudolph, but his dismissal for 51 marked the end of any substantial Glamorgan victory hopes, as spinner Briggs took vital wickets either side of the rain-break.

Chris Cooke provided some late entertainment for the Welsh county, with 62 off 47 balls, without provoking any doubt as to the result.

Sussex batsman Stiaan van Zyl told BBC Sussex:

"It's been a difficult start since I joined the club, I think this win is great for us, and for me as well to get some runs under the belt, so hopefully we can carry this momentum into the next game.

"Our game-plan is for one or two to bat through, that's my role in the team and then other guys can smack it around, we've got more than enough power in the last ten overs.

"Ben Brown is a fantastic player, that eases my game because he's naturally free-scoring, it's like a natural game for him.

"The club is great, but it's been a difficult start on the pitch, the guys are finding their feet and they can put extra pressure on themselves so this win is great for us."

Glamorgan batsman/wicket-keeper Chris Cooke told BBC Wales Sport:

"A tough defeat to swallow there, it was always going to be tricky to chase down just under 300 on that wicket after their batters played very well.

"With one short boundary, we were in with a shout but we lost a few wickets before the rain, then when there's nothing to lose you can be a bit more fearless, I got a few out of the middle but it was always going to be tough.

"Mark Wallace's gloves are big ones to fill, and with the cold weather and quick bowlers I've had to resort to another pair of inners (gloves), so a few sore fingers but it's otherwise been ok.

"My back's been alright (after an injury in 2016), I hope to carry on (keeping full-time) and I don't see any reason why I can't."