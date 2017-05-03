Warwickshire: Grant Thornton & Mitchell Spencer handed first contracts

Grant Thornton took 0-34 on his first-class debut against Northamptonshire in April

Warwickshire have awarded professional contracts to seam bowlers Grant Thornton and Mitchell Spencer.

The pair, both 24, have been given three-month contracts with the County Championship Division One side.

Thornton made his first-team debut in their One-Day Cup win over Northamptonshire on 27 April, while Spencer is yet to play for the county.

"They are two very different bowlers and good options for Ian Bell to have as captain." said coach Jim Troughton.

Warwickshire's sport director, Ashley Giles, had talked about bringing in "new blood" after they made an difficult start to the season.

Under first-team coach Troughton and skipper Bell, the Bears began the new Championship season with successive innings defeats, before a draw against Surrey halted their poor form.

The One-Day Cup victory against Northamptonshire was followed up by 50-over defeats by Durham and Leicestershire.

"Both these guys played a fair bit of second-team cricket for us last year," Troughton added.

"It's good to have them on board, especially with us having a couple of other guys coming back from long-term injuries."