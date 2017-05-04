Heather Knight: England captain fractures foot before Women's World Cup

Heather Knight joined England men's captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan at a new kit launch on Tuesday

England captain Heather Knight faces a race to be fit for the upcoming Women's World Cup, which England are hosting.

The 26-year-old felt some pain in her left foot in the latter stages of last month's training camp in the United Arab Emirates, and a scan revealed a small metatarsal stress fracture.

Knight is set to miss five to six weeks but hopes to return in time for the tournament, which begins on 24 June.

England's first warm-up game is against Sri Lanka at Chesterfield on 19 June.

The England and Wales Cricket Board expects the skipper - who averages 32.58 with the bat in 66 one-day internationals since her debut in 2010 - will be available for that match if her recovery goes as expected.

She will wear a protective boot for two to three weeks before resuming light training.

The World Cup is set to be Knight's first major tournament as captain after she succeeded long-serving skipper Charlotte Edwards last year.

The BBC Sport website will show video highlights of the Women's World Cup, which takes place between 24 June and 23 July.