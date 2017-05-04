BBC Sport - England v Ireland: Captain Eoin Morgan pleased with strength of squad

Morgan pleased with strength of England squad

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan says he is pleased with the strength of his squad ahead of the ODI series against Ireland starting on Friday.

READ MORE: Live cricket on the BBC - Test Match Special, online video and local radio

Watch live video clips and highlights from both ODIs on the BBC Sport website and listen live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra on Friday, 5 and Sunday, 7 May.

Top videos

Video

Morgan pleased with strength of England squad

Video

Highlights: Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-4 thriller

Video

Ireland all out for 126 after Rashid's five-for

Video

I will rest players in Premier League - Mourinho

Video

Bolt has 'not seen' Carter since losing Olympic gold

Video

I will be at Sunderland next season - Moyes

Video

Mamo's 'eye-catching' try for Huddersfield

Audio

Episode 3: Gary Lineker

Video

Townsend's memorable moments at Glasgow

Video

MOTD: The Premier League Show

Video

Everton will provide support to Lennon - Koeman

Video

Brilliant Bronze earns draw for Man City

Top Stories