One-Day Cup: Somerset seal 170-run victory against Glamorgan

Somerset's Jim Allenby hit 11 fours and six sixes on his way to an unbeaten 144

Royal London One-Day Cup, The SSE SWALEC Somerset 338-3 (50 overs): Allenby 144*, Elgar 96, Hildreth 58* Glamorgan 168 (36.4 overs): Carlson 63; van der Merwe 3-21 Somerset (2pts) beat Glamorgan by 170 runs Match scorecard

Jim Allenby smashed a career-best 144 not out as he led Somerset to an emphatic 170-run victory against former side Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens.

The visitors' total of 338-3 always looked enough for a fourth win, with Kiran Carlson's 63 providing the main resistance in Glamorgan's 168 all out.

Somerset's massive total was built on a fine 187-run third-wicket stand between Allenby and Dean Elgar (96).

With James Hildreth clubbing 58, a further 109 came in the last 7.2 overs.

Somerset always looked set for a fourth straight win as Allenby and Elgar timed their partnership beautifully after coming together in the tenth over, with Elgar continuing his rich vein of early-season form.

His innings came off 100 balls, but his dismissal saw the scoring-rate rise even further as Allenby hit six sixes while Hildreth scored at more than two runs a ball.

Michael Hogan's early parsimony, conceding six runs off six overs, was long forgotten as Somerset ran riot in the closing stages.

Somerset continued their momentum as Glamorgan lost three wickets for 27 inside 12 overs, but teenager Carlson provided some consolation for the home supporters with a fluent 59-ball knock amid the wreckage.

Somerset's bowlers were all in the wickets, while spinner Roelof van der Merwe took 3-21 to finish off the tail.

Somerset are now strong favourites for a home quarter-final, while Glamorgan need to win all four remaining matches to stand a realistic chance of qualification.

Somerset captain Jim Allenby told BBC Somerset:

"It's been a while coming for the hundred in 50 or 40-over cricket, really pleased to get it although it's something that really hasn't been on my mind.

"It's one of my favourite grounds, I love playing here and I loved it when it was my home ground, coming here as an away player is a bit different but it's quite a comfortable place for me to play cricket, and it's nice to do it in front of the Cardiff locals.

"Luckily Dean (Elgar) is in the sort of form he is, he was going a run a ball at the start of the innings and I could just take my time and build up, then managed to hit a couple of good ones at the end.

"It wasn't as tight as a few of the other games, good for the net run-rate but I'm enjoying the way we're playing the game and the attitude."

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson told BBC Wales Sport:

"It was nice to get a few runs personally, it was good to get an opportunity to bat for a long period of time there but unfortunately I couldn't go on and take the game a bit deeper.

"I'm definitely learning a lot from the senior players in the team, the likes of Colin Ingram, Jacques Rudolph, I think I'm learning every day and trying to improve every day- hopefully I'm showing I'm worth playing.

"I'll still be going to Cardiff University end of September, it's my last summer of full cricket.

"It'll be tough to combine cricket with studies, there'll be not much down-time because I'll be wanting to train as much as I can, then studies as well are going to be pretty important, but I'm sure I'll be able to manage it."