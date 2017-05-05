One-Day Cup: Laurie Evans hits first List A hundred as Sussex beat Kent

Laurie Evans had scored 40 runs in two One-Day Cup innings for Sussex before his century at Canterbury

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury Kent 331-7 (50 overs): Bell-Drummond 138, Blake 76; Archer 3-54 Sussex 332-4 (47.5 overs): Evans 134*, Finch 80 Sussex (2 pts) beat Kent by six wickets Match scorecard

Laurie Evans' maiden limited-overs century helped Sussex chase 332 to beat Kent in the One-Day Cup at Canterbury.

Spitfires opener Daniel Bell-Drummond struck 138 from as many balls while in-form Alex Blake added 76 from just 43 deliveries as Kent made 331-7.

Sussex were reduced to 123-3 when captain Luke Wright (64) and Stiaan van Zyl fell in successive overs.

But Evans hit an unbeaten 134 from only 86 deliveries as the visitors reached their total with 13 balls to spare.

Evans, who joined Sussex from Warwickshire ahead of the current season, had a previous best of 70 from 35 List A games.

The 29-year-old was supported by Harry Finch, who made a measured 80 before being bowled by Mitchell Claydon (1-85) with his side two runs short of their target.

The result leaves Kent still without a point from their opening three games, having twice allowed teams to chase down over 300 runs.

Sussex have won twice in this year's competition, with one defeat and one no-result from their first four matches.