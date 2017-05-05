One-Day Cup: Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 118 inspires Worcestershire win over Yorkshire

Worcestershire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored his second List A century

Royal London One-Day Cup, New Road Worcestershire 342 (48.5 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 118, Mitchell 69; Waite 4-65 Yorkshire 291 (46.3 overs): Handscomb 88, Lyth 59; Mitchell 3-60 Worcestershire (2 pts) beat Yorkshire by 51 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire inflicted Yorkshire's first defeat in this season's One-Day Cup at New Road to replace them at the top of the North Group.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and former skipper Daryl Mitchell shared an opening stand of 135 for the hosts before Mitchell was dismissed by Tim Bresnan for 69.

Kohler-Cadmore went on to make 118 to help Worcestershire to 342 all out.

Australia's Peter Handscomb hit 88 in the chase and Adam Lyth made 59, but Yorkshire were bowled out for 291.

Worcestershire have now won three of their four matches, along with Wednesday's tie at Northants, and have yet to lose this season in any format.

Kohler-Cadmore fell one short of his highest List A score, but it was an innings of high quality against a Yorkshire attack missing David Willey, Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid, who were on England duty.

The 22-year-old struck five sixes and 10 fours in his 119-ball knock which ended when he swatted Steven Patterson to Lyth at deep mid-wicket.

Kohler-Cadmore's wicket came amidst a middle-order collapse by the Rapids as they lost four wickets for 18 runs.

However, captain Joe Leach (41) and John Hastings' (33) boundary-laden eighth-wicket stand of 67 in less than six overs made sure the hosts got well beyond 300.

Lyth gave Yorkshire's run-chase a flying start with a 38-ball half-century before Leach pinned him lbw and wickets began to fall regularly.

Handscomb managed to surpass his List A career-best of 86, but once Ed Barnard sent his stumps flying at the beginning of the 41st over with 102 still needed, it ended Yorkshire's hopes of victory.

Worcestershire centurion Tom Kohler-Cadmore told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"We've got a good bit of momentum going now, unbeaten so far this year which is a good habit to be in.

"Everyone is doing their part. In white ball games, if everyone can chip in, it gets you a big score. Then our bowlers bowled brilliantly, everyone is chipping in with wickets and the fielders are doing their job.

"The hundred was nice. I probably needed to score some runs with Moeen Ali coming back in (for the next three games) and Daryl Mitchell doing well."

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Whenever you get beat, it's because you probably haven't quite played well enough over the 100 overs and that's the summary I would suggest.

"With the ball we weren't terrible but at the same time we were maybe not quite as good as we could have been at times. It's all about executing your plans.

"To be fair to Worcester, they are a talented young batting side with some really good players and they capitalised on that."