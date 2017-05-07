One-Day Cup: Durham defeat Northants after Keaton Jennings century

Keaton Jennings is averaging 80.60 in this year's One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street Durham 291-7 (50 overs): Jennings 101, Richardson 68, Collingwood 53; Sanderson 3-36 Northants 272-8 (50 overs): Rossington 69, Levi 66; Coughlin 3-53 Durham (2pts) beat Northants by 19 runs Match scorecard

Keaton Jennings scored his second One-Day Cup century of the summer to help Durham to a 19-run win over Northants.

Jennings (101) has failed to reach 50 only once in five One-Day Cup games in 2017 and added 155 for the second wicket with Michael Richardson (68).

Paul Collingwood backed up the Durham pair with an unbeaten 53 as the hosts reached 291-7 off their 50 overs.

A 99-run stand between Adam Rossington (69) and Steven Crook (49) gave Northants a chance but they fell short.

Rossington and Crook took Northants from 124-5 to 223-6, trailing by just 78 runs, but when the former was clean bowled by Paul Coughlin (3-53) the opportunity for victory was gone as the visitors reached 272-8 in their allocated overs.

Durham's second successive victory moved up to fourth in the North Group, despite starting the season with a points deduction, while Northants are seventh with one win.