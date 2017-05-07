One-Day Cup: Hampshire's spinners set up win over Gloucestershire

Hampshire captain James Vince passed 50 for the third time in four One-Day Cup matches this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl Gloucestershire 237 (49.2 overs): Taylor 63; Dawson 3-30, Crane 3-53 Hampshire 239-3 (42.3 overs): Vince 89*, Alsop 53 Hampshire (2 pts) beat Gloucestershire by 7 wickets Match scorecard

Hampshire beat Gloucestershire by seven wickets to pick up a second One-Day Cup win of the season at the Ageas Bowl.

Gloucestershire lost regular wickets having chosen to bat, with Jack Taylor (63) and Benny Howell (38 not out) putting on a 60-run stand.

Spinners Liam Dawson (3-30) and Mason Crane (3-53) did most of the damage, bowling the away side out for 237.

Tom Alsop (53) got off to a solid start before James Vince (89 not out) saw Hampshire home with 7.3 overs to spare.

Gloucestershire lost the game with the bat, with top three batmen Michael Klinger (17), Chris Dent (36) and Phil Mustard (33) all failing to go on after starts as Kyle Abbott (2-46) and Gareth Berg (2-41) backed up the hosts' spinners.

Hampshire made light work of the sub-par total, with Alsop and Jimmy Adams (36) putting on 67 for the first wicket before George Bailey (37), Liam Dawson (21 not out) and Vince got them home with 45 balls remaining, leaving Gloucestershire with one win from their opening four games.

Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane told BBC Radio Solent:

"We're really happy with how it went. Taking 6-83 with Liam Dawson was great. The pitch helped a little more today, with a slightly used wicket it was always going to happen.

"It relieves a bit of the pressure but we still have to try and win every single game now. We treated today like a quarter-final and it was great to get the win."