One-Day Cup: Yorkshire beat Derbyshire to go top of North Group

Peter Handscomb is the leading run-scorer in this season's One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, Headingley Yorkshire 349-7 (50 overs): Handscomb 140, Ballance 63; Mendis 2-59 Derbyshire 334-8 (50 overs): Madsen 112, Smit 77*; Coad 4-63 Yorkshire (2 pts) beat Derbyshire by 15 runs Match scorecard

Peter Handscomb's 140 off 112 balls helped Yorkshire to a 15-run victory over Derbyshire, which took the Tykes top of the One-Day Cup North Group.

Australia batsman Handscomb hit eight fours and six sixes on his way to a first List A century at Headingley as Yorkshire posted 349-7 in 50 overs.

Handscomb put on 156 with captain Gary Ballance, who made 63 for the hosts.

Wayne Madsen hit 112 and wicketkeeper Daryn Smit 77 not out in Derbyshire's reply, but they ended on 334-8.

Madsen's fourth one-day hundred came off 96 balls, but Yorkshire's sizeable total was rarely under serious threat until Smit and Matt Critchley, who made 49 off 21 balls, got them close with a flurry of late boundaries.

Critchley hit four sixes before falling to seamer Ben Coad (4-63) one run short of his first List A half-century.

Yorkshire have won four of their first five group matches, in no small part thanks to Handscomb, who is the leading scorer in the One-Day Cup with 407 runs from his five innings.

Yorkshire now travel to Northampton on Wednesday, when Derbyshire are due to host One-Day Cup holders Warwickshire.

Yorkshire batsman Peter Handscomb told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It's nice to get out there at number four and stamp some authority on the game. My one-day role in previous years has been coming in at five and six.

"It can be quite tough from there. I knew I hadn't got a century, but it wasn't something that was eating away at me.

"We bowled well. 350 was going to be a large total to chase down. Credit to the boys, we assessed the conditions and stuck to our lengths."

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Daryn Smit told BBC Radio Derby:

"To think how close we got and what a good effort it was, we can be proud.

"But, if we look back at our last few games, we can be proud of a lot of our performances. We just haven't got the results to show for it.

"Without being disrespectful, it's getting a bit frustrating. We need to start turning those into results."