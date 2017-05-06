Cricket results in Northern Ireland

From the section

Saturday 6 May

NCU Premier League

Carrickfergus v Lisburn

Lisburn 298 for five G Koopman 160

Carrickfergus 291 for five P Botha 106, M Berry 3-66

Lisburn won by seven runs

CSNI v North Down

North Down 307 for five R Pretorius 110

CSNI 145 (37.5 overs)

North Down won by 162 runs

Muckamore v CIYMS

Muckamore 237 for nine I Hussain 65

CIYMS 176 K Rapulana 5 for 31

Muckamore won by 61 runs

Long's Premier League

Drummond v Brigade

Brigade 274 for six J Thompson 65

Drummond 169 R McDaid 76

Brigade won by 105 runs

Coleraine v Bready

Coleraine 202 for six S Campbell 92

Bready 94 (25.5 overs)

Coleraine won by 108 runs

Eglinton v Fox Lodge

Eglinton 199 for five R Wylie 52

Fox Lodge 164 J Miller 4 for 18

Eglinton won by 35 runs