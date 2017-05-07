Champions Trophy: India will play in competition
India have confirmed they will compete in the Champions Trophy being held in England and Wales from 1-18 June.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) missed a deadline to name a squad for the tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC) changed its revenue-sharing model.
However, a BBCI statement said it "unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate".
A meeting to select the team will now take place on Monday, 8 May.
The initial deadline to name a Champions Trophy squad was 25 April but India will not face a sanction for not doing so.
At a recent ICC meeting, the BCCI was outvoted 13-1 in a bid to halt the revised deal which considerably reduces India's share from global events in the 2015-2023 cycle.
Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary will now continue to negotiate with the world governing body over the issue.
The BCCI statement added: "The board unanimously authorised the acting honorary secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI, while keeping its legal options open."