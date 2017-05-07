Ireland women suffer 10-wicket defeat against India in South African opener

Leinster's Laura Delaney is captaining Ireland in the Quadrangular tournament in South Africa

Women's Quadrangular Series, South Africa Ireland 96 (44.4 overs): Gray 24; Sharma 3-20, Bisht 3-24 India 99 (18.4 overs): Sharma 51 not out, Raut 46 not out India won by 10 wickets Scorecard (external site)

Ireland's women suffered a 10-wicket hammering by India in their opening game in the Quadrangular Series in South Africa.

The Irish were bowled out for 96 in 44.4 overs and India reached the target in only 18.4 overs.

With several Ireland regulars unavailable for the series, Jennifer Gray top-scored for the Irish with 24.

Deepti Sharma was unbeaten on 51 and Poonam Raut 46 not out as India quickly reached their target.

Sharma and Ekta Bisht both took three Ireland wickets as the best Irish partnership in Potchefstroom was a paltry 27 between Gaby Lewis (20) and skipper Laura Delaney (14).

Hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe are also competing in the two-week long tournament and Ireland's next game is against the Zimbabweans on Tuesday.

Seven uncapped players - Aoife Beggs, Rachel Delany, Louise Little, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell - were included in Ireland's 15-woman squad.

Ireland's women missed out on earning a place at this year's World Cup in England at the qualification tournament in Sri Lanka in February.