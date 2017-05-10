One-Day Cup: Derbyshire eliminate holders Warwickshire with four-wicket victory

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman has scored 242 runs in four One-Day Cup innings this season

Royal London One-Day Cup, 3aaa County Ground Warwickshire 292-7 (50 overs): Hain 109, Bell 93; Thakor 3-48 Derbyshire 296-6 (49.4 overs): Slater 82, Mendis 44*; Clarke 2-55 Derbyshire (2 pts) beat Warwickshire by four wickets Match scorecard

Derbyshire eliminated One-Day Cup holders Warwickshire with a four-wicket victory at the County Ground.

Chasing a target of 293, Ben Slater (82) and captain Billy Godleman (46) shared an opening stand of 86.

Jeevan Mendis' 44 off 23 balls saw the hosts to 296-6 with two balls left.

In Warwickshire's innings, Sam Hain (109) and skipper Ian Bell (93) put on 199 for the second wicket, but the Bears only scored 60 in their final 10 overs to finish on 292-7.

Holders Warwickshire have lost five out of six games and are sitting bottom with just two points and two games left to play, while Derbyshire have five points with three matches remaining.

The Bears gave themselves a chance of victory when Daryn Smit was pinned lbw by Rikki Clarke to leave Derbyshire needing 29 off 21 balls with four wickets in hand.

But experienced Sri Lanka all-rounder Mendis continued to find the boundary, striking his sixth four off Keith Barker to win the game.

The one bright spot for Warwickshire, in what has been a disappointing campaign in all formats so far this season, was the form of Hain who looked in fine touch to make his fourth List A century.

However, the 21-year-old's dismissal in the 37th over sparked a scratchy end to the visitors' innings, when a score above 300 looked almost certain.