One-Day Cup: Alastair Cook scores century as Essex beat Sussex

Essex opener Alastair Cook is congratulated by Ryan ten Doeschate on his reaching his century against Sussex

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cloudfm County Ground Essex 295-7 (50 overs): Cook 109, Ten Doeschate 102; Taylor 3-65 Sussex 285 (48.1 overs): Nash 66, Van Zyl 61, Archer 45; Walter 3-45 Essex (2pts) beat Sussex by 10 runs Match scorecard

England Test opener Alastair Cook scored a second One-Day Cup century of the season as Essex jumped above Sussex into second with a 10-run victory.

Jerome Taylor took a hat-trick as Essex slumped to 19-3 but Cook made 109 from 131 balls, while Ryan ten Doeschate smashed 102 to help Essex to 295-7.

Chris Nash (66) and Stiaan van Zyl (61) led Sussex's reply, putting on 81.

Jofra Archer's 45 off 22 balls gave the visitors a chance, but Paul Walter took 3-45 as Sussex were all out for 285.

After needing two-a-ball at one stage, Archer brought the target down to 20 off 19 balls by smashing two sixes and five fours, but holed out to Dan Lawrence at deep square leg.

Taylor was last man out for seven when he was clean bowled by Walter from the first ball of the 49th over.

Earlier, Cook continued his impressive start to the white-ball season and added an 11th career List A ton to go with his 127 in Essex's 29-run victory over Gloucestershire last week.

He rescued Essex after they lost Varun Chopra, Tom Westley and Adam Wheater in successive balls in the fifth over as Taylor claimed Sussex's ninth List A hat-trick.

Essex are now level on eight points with South Group leaders Somerset and have four victories from five games.

Sussex sit third and occupy the final qualifying place for the knockout stages with three wins in six matches.