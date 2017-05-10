One-Day Cup: Michael Klinger and Chris Liddle help Gloucestershire beat Kent

Chris Liddle's has best List A figures of 5-18

Royal London One-Day Cup, Brightside Ground Gloucestershire 275-8 (50 overs): Klinger 134; Coles 4-57, Harris 2-28 Kent 264-9 (50 overs): Bell-Drummond 90, Dickson 50; Liddle 5-36 Gloucestershire (2 pts) beat Kent by 11 runs Match scorecard

Michael Klinger's century and Chris Liddle's 5-36 helped Gloucestershire beat Kent by 11 runs and keep their One-Day Cup qualification hopes alive.

Australia international Klinger opened and stayed in until the 48th over, caught off Joe Denly for 134.

Matt Coles and James Harris took late wickets to restrict the hosts to 275-8, but seamer Liddle tore through Kent.

He dismissed five of their top six, including Daniel Bell-Drummond (90) to restrict the visitors to 264-9.

It was Gloucestershire's second win from five One-Day Cup games and moves them off the bottom of the South Group at the expense of their opponents, two points away from third place.

Kent held a 19-run advantage compared to the hosts at the midway stage, with Sam Northeast (44) assisting Bell-Drummond after Sean Dickson went.

The visitors looked favourites at 200-2 with 12 overs remaining, but wickets fell regularly from then on as they collapsed in the final stages.

Liddle took four wickets in the space of six overs as the pendulum swung in Gloucestershire's favour and Kent lacked the necessary firepower late on to create a grandstand finish.