One-Day Cup: Jordan Clark stars in Lancashire win over Worcestershire

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Lancashire 313-5 (50 overs): Vilas 100*, Clark 79*, Brown 63; Tongue 2-46 Worcestershire 161 (34.5 overs): Clarke 36; Clark 4-34 Lancashire (2pts) beat Worcestershire by 152 runs Match scorecard

Jordan Clark produced career-best List A performances with both bat and ball as Lancashire sent Worcestershire to their first defeat in the One-Day Cup.

An unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 160 in 18.5 overs between Clark (79 not out) and Dane Vilas (100 not out) led the hosts to 313-5 at Old Trafford.

Clark (4-34) then starred with the ball as Worcestershire's middle-order collapsed from 70-2 to 82-6.

They were eventually bowled out for 161 in 34.5 overs and lost by 152 runs.

Worcestershire began one point behind North Group leaders Yorkshire with a game in hand and had looked in a good position when, despite Lancashire opener Karl Brown making 63, the home side were struggling on 153-5.

However, Vilas and Clark lifted Lancashire to an impressive total and not even England all-rounder Moeen Ali could halt the onslaught, ending with 1-75 from his 10 overs.

Clark struck four fours and three sixes, while South African Vilas reached his first century for Lancashire off 83 balls in the final over of the innings.

Opening for the visitors, Moeen was caught behind off the bowling of England team-mate James Anderson for just five and only four Worcestershire batsmen passed 20, Joe Clarke top-scoring with 36.