One-Day Cup: Middlesex v Glamorgan (Wed)

Middlesex bowler Steven Finn last played for the county in their One-Day Cup defeat by Gloucestershire on 30 April

Middlesex v Glamorgan, Royal London One-Day Cup Date: Wed 10 May Time: 1100 Venue: Radlett CC, Hertfordshire Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online; updates on BBC Radio Wales Match scorecard

Middlesex host Glamorgan for the first time at Radlett Cricket Club ground, as both teams aim to keep their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages alive.

England paceman Steven Finn returns to the Middlesex squad after international duties, though Paul Stirling and Tim Murtagh are still with Ireland.

Glamorgan have Andrew Salter and Lukas Carey as bowling options, added to the 11 which beat Essex.

The visitors have four points and Middlesex three from five games.

With just three sides going through to the knock-out stages this season, neither side can afford to slip up in any of the remaining three rounds.

"[The Essex win] does keep us alive after three games which were tricky to deal with mentally," said Glamorgan coach Robert Croft.

"Talking to all the coaches, they're all experiencing how momentum changes in this competition because the games are coming so thick and fast, You think you're up, then you're down and vice-versa, so the side who can keep balanced and play good cricket for as long as possible will have success.

"I've never been to Radlett, I believe it's a flat wicket and a batting paradise."

Middlesex captain James Franklin played a season with Glamorgan in 2006, while seamer Tom Helm had a short loan spell in Wales in 2014.

Glamorgan pair Aneurin Donald and Andrew Salter were given extra match practice in a second eleven win over Leicestershire by nine wickets on the eve of the Middlesex match, which saw Nick Selman make 112 not out and fellow opener Owen Morgan 99, before Donald reached 35 not out.

Middlesex (from): Nick Gubbins, Dawid Malan, Nick Compton, Adam Voges, John Simpson (wk), Ryan Higgins, James Franklin (capt), Toby Roland-Jones, James Fuller, Tom Helm, Ravi Patel, Steve Eskinazi, Ollie Rayner, Steven Finn.

Glamorgan (from): Jacques Rudolph (capt), David Lloyd, Will Bragg, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Aneurin Donald, Craig Meschede, Timm van der Gugten, Marchant de Lange, Michael Hogan, Andrew Salter, Lukas Carey.