Colin Ingram: Glamorgan's Sourth African batsman eyes world stage

Colin Ingram joined Glamorgan in 2015 as a Kolpak player

Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram says he would like to experience more of the "world stage."

The 31-year-old recently signed a two-year contract extension to play only limited-overs cricket for the county.

Ingram, Glamorgan's player of the year in the one-day formats in 2016, says he is not necessarily aiming for the high-profile Indian Premier League.

"The IPL is not high on my agenda at the moment, but you never know down the line" Ingram said.

"For now it's nice to have something secure to come back to, playing for Glamorgan for the next few years."

The South African international underwent knee surgery in August 2016 after injury prevented him from playing four-day Championship cricket that summer.

He has returned to the longer format for Glamorgan in 2017, but cites family and fitness issues for wanting to reduce a hectic schedule, which also sees him playing for the South African side Warriors.

"It's been really tough playing 12 months of the year, and still living back home in South Africa, so I'll spend a little extra time there and we all know about my injury issues," he told BBC Wales Sport.

"To make sure I can play as much of my strongest formats, 50-over cricket and T20, is important to me so I'm really grateful to the club and thrilled to be coming back.

"But I'd like to get out there as well, experience a bit of what is on the world stage, so hopefully some opportunities come up and I can grab those."

The IPL and Australia's Big Bash are currently seen as the most successful tournaments in world cricket, in attracting big crowds- prompting the England and Wales Cricket Board to plan its own big-city competition in 2020.

"Everyone talks about the IPL, but when you commit to play in the UK the IPL is of lesser importance, I've always wanted to play county cricket" said Ingram.

"It's obviously a wonderful tournament, they get all the best players in from around the world and it's really well marketed.

"But I'm fortunate I'm not massively money-driven, I just want to do the right thing, earn a good living and play the game that I enjoy."

Ingram was speaking after his career-best limited-overs innings of 142 was just enough for Glamorgan to snatch a one-run victory over Essex in the One-Day Cup.

He will continue to play Championship cricket for the remainder of the 2017 season.