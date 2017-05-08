Simi Singh gets first Ireland call-up for Tri-Nations series in Dublin

Simi Singh has impressed with his early season form for Leinster Lightning and Ireland Wolves

Leinster Lightning all-rounder Simi Singh is a new name in Ireland's squad for the Tri-Nations series against Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dublin.

The 30-year-old, who gained Irish citizenship last month, replaces Andy McBrine in the squad following the two weekend defeats by England.

"I've been impressed by his quality with both bat and ball," said Ireland coach John Bracewell.

Ireland start against Bangladesh at Malahide on Friday.

Bracewell added: "He is an intelligent cricketer who can adapt depending on the match situation. He strikes the ball very cleanly, has good technique, and scores all round the wicket.

"His bowling is strong with subtle variations, mixing up his pace and he extracts good turn and bounce from the pitch."

International reward

Singh, who plays and coaches at YMCA in Dublin, said the chance to represent Ireland is something he's worked tirelessly towards.

"I'm absolutely delighted with my call up and looking forward to the matches," he added.

"I came to Ireland as a teenager with a hope of wearing the green jersey one day and feel fortunate to have that honour now.

"There's no doubt that I've been helped by strong performances for Leinster Lightning this past few seasons, and this campaign has started well with runs and wickets for Ireland Wolves.

"I'm so proud and grateful to get this opportunity - it'll be a great honour if I make my debut during this series."

On McBrine's exclusion from the squad, Bracewell felt that the Donemana man would benefit from a few matches with Ireland Wolves to get his form and confidence back.

"Andy is still very much in the selectors' minds - he's a strong character," said Bracewell.

Fixtures 12 May Ireland v Bangladesh Malahide 14 May Ireland v New Zealand Malahide 17 May Bangladesh v New Zealand Clontarf 19 May Ireland v Bangladesh Malahide 21 May Ireland v New Zealand Malahide 24 May Bangladesh v New Zealand Clontarf

Ireland: William Porterfield (Warwickshire, capt), Andrew Balbirnie (Leinster Lightning), Peter Chase (Leinster Lightning), George Dockrell (Leinster Lightning), Ed Joyce (Sussex/Leinster Lightning), Tim Murtagh (Middlesex), Barry McCarthy (Leinster Lightning), Kevin O'Brien (Leinster Lightning), Niall O'Brien (NW Warriors, wk), Sami Singh (Leinster Lightning) Paul Stirling (Middlesex), Stuart Thompson (NW Warriors), Gary Wilson (Derbyshire/Northern Knights, wk), Craig Young (NW Warriors), John Anderson (Leinster Lightning).