Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz summoned for questioning in corruption investigation
- From the section Cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board wants to question Mohammad Nawaz as part of an investigation into cricket corruption in the Pakistan Super League.
The all-rounder, 23, has played three Tests, nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches for Pakistan.
He is the sixth player involved in allegations connected to the PSL.
In March, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a year after failing to disclose approaches made by two bookmakers.
The PCB has already initiated proceedings against Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan.
In a statement on their website, the PCB said: "This notice requires Nawaz to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance Department for an interview in relation to possible breaches of the PCB anti-corruption code."