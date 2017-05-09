Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz summoned for questioning in corruption investigation

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has represented Pakistan in three Tests, nine ODIs and five T20s

The Pakistan Cricket Board wants to question Mohammad Nawaz as part of an investigation into cricket corruption in the Pakistan Super League.

The all-rounder, 23, has played three Tests, nine one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches for Pakistan.

He is the sixth player involved in allegations connected to the PSL.

In March, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan was suspended for a year after failing to disclose approaches made by two bookmakers.

The PCB has already initiated proceedings against Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan.

In a statement on their website, the PCB said: "This notice requires Nawaz to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance Department for an interview in relation to possible breaches of the PCB anti-corruption code."