Sam Billings: England wicketkeeper available for Kent after IPL decision

Sam Billings claimed two catches behind the stumps in England's 2-0 series win over Ireland last week

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings is available to play for Kent this week following the series win over Ireland.

Billings, 25, was due to return to the Indian Premier League and his franchise Delhi Daredevils after playing in Sunday's 85-run win at Lord's.

However, with Delhi unable to reach the IPL play-offs, the ECB have agreed Billings will remain in England before a training camp in Spain on 15 May.

He could therefore feature in Kent's three One-Day Cup fixtures this week.

Billings, who scored 138 runs in six innings at an average of 23 in the IPL for the Daredevils over the last month, is yet to make an appearance for Kent this season.

The club have won all three of their County Championship games and are second in Division Two, but Sunday's win over Middlesex was their first in four 50-over matches.

The results have left Matt Walker's side in eighth place in their group, and needing an upturn in form when they play Gloucestershire in Bristol on Wednesday before further away games versus Surrey and Glamorgan.

If selected, Billings will compete with Adam Rouse for the wicketkeeper spot before heading to Spain with his England team-mates on Monday to prepare for this month's one-day series against South Africa and the Champions Trophy in June.