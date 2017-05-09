Neil Wagner: Essex paceman set to miss five matches after New Zealand call-up

Neil Wagner has taken 10 wickets in four One-Day Cup matches for Essex this season.

Neil Wagner could miss the next five Essex matches after joining the New Zealand squad for their one-day series against Ireland and Bangladesh.

The 31-year-old paceman has flown to Dublin as cover, despite not being in the Black Caps' Champions Trophy squad.

He could be absent for Essex's next four One-Day Cup matches and the County Championship Division One game against Hampshire, which starts on 19 May.

Wagner has taken 21 wickets for the county so far this season.

And Essex say they will be keeping "an open line of communication" with New Zealand as the tri-series progresses.

Wagner is due to be replaced at Essex later this summer by Pakistan's Mohammad Amir.