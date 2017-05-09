BBC Sport - Andrew Flintoff on why the word 'stigma' should not be associated with mental health.

Flintoff: Stop using 'stigma' with mental health

Andrew Flintoff has shared his frustration on why the word 'stigma' should not be associated with mental health.

Talking candidly to Matthew Syed and Robbie Savage, the former England cricket captain says the continual use of the word 'stigma' with mental health does not allow people to talk openly.

Details of organisations offering information and support with mental health are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time, to hear recorded information on 08000 839 839.

Listen to the latest episode of Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy.

Top videos

Video

Flintoff: Stop using 'stigma' with mental health

Video

Spotlight on the nominee: Ada Hegerberg

Video

'Inspired' Bouchard beats Sharapova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Meet the 'Iranian Lionel Messi'

Video

Wenger responds to Monreal 'christening' criticism

Video

Relegation lowest point of my life - Gibson

Video

I have been treated like a criminal - Muntari

Video

Chelsea deserve to win the league - Conte

Audio

Walking In Fresh Air

Audio

'Irresistable force' relegate hapless Middlesbrough

Video

'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!' Tunnel antics annoy pundits

Video

Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland

Top Stories