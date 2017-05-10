Australia v England: New Perth stadium not ready for third Ashes Test

Australia took the Ashes in 2013 with victory at the WACA in Perth before England regained the urn in 2015

Perth's new stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes Test between England and Australia, with the Waca set to host instead.

Cricket Australia confirmed delays to the new 60,000-capacity stadium will mean the match from 14-18 December will revert to the city's traditional venue.

The five-Test Ashes series starts in Brisbane on 23 November, with Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney also hosting.

"It's good now we have some certainty," said CA chief James Sutherland.

CA confirmed the change after meeting with the Western Australia government and Western Australian Cricket Association representatives.

"We knew that everything needed to come together but it was still disappointing," said Sutherland.

"We were really hoping that the Test match could be played at this magnificent new stadium."

The regional authorities hope the fifth one-day international between Australia and England on 28 January will take place at the new venue.

Sutherland added it was "probably unlikely" that any of the domestic T20 Big Bash League or Women's Big Bash League matches in the 2017-18 season would be played at the new stadium, with the Perth Scorchers franchise to host matches at the Waca.

England have not beaten Australia in Tests at the Waca ground since 1978.