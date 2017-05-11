Rilee Rossouw: Hampshire batsman reveals Dean Elgar sledging inspired Somerset ton

Rilee Rossouw was making his first appearance for Hampshire since fracturing a finger in April

Rilee Rossouw says fellow countryman Dean Elgar's sledging inspired him to his first century for Hampshire.

The 27-year-old struck an impressive 156 off 113 balls as Hampshire beat Somerset by four wickets in the One-Day Cup at Taunton on Wednesday.

The South African left-hander revealed Somerset overseas player Elgar "abused" him when he was still on nought.

"It was like a switch went on and I started middling everything from there, so thanks Deano for that 156," he said.

"I stayed in my bubble and didn't let the chirps or the bowlers get to me," the Kolpak signing told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'm not going to say what was said, but it was something to do with the pound. It was a switch and from there, I just started hitting boundaries."

Rossouw, 27, who joined Hampshire on a three-year deal in January, hit 24 fours and two sixes as his side chased 250 with almost 13 overs to spare.

"I really, really enjoyed that knock, I'd say one of my best knocks," he said. "I'm just really happy to get over the line with my first hundred for the club.

"I really hope this is the start of some great things to come for me and the club."

Hampshire's victory lifted them to fourth in the South Group with three games to play to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages alive.

They face Glamorgan at home on Friday before Surrey at The Oval on Sunday and Sussex at home on Wednesday.