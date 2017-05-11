Ireland beaten by hosts South Africa in women's quadrangular series

Mary Waldron was the best with the bat for Ireland in Thursday's heavy defeat
Women's quadrangular series, Potchefstroom:
South Africa 337-5 (50 overs): Wolvaardt 149, Chetty 70; Beggs 3-64
Ireland 159-8 (50 overs): Waldron 35, Maritz 25; Luus 2-27
South Africa won by 178 runs
Scorecard (external site)

Ireland are still without a win in the quadrangular series in South Africa after a 178-run hammering by the hosts in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Teenager Laura Wolvaardt hit a superb 149 as South Africa made a massive 337-5, their highest one-day total.

Ireland struggled in response and could only manage 159-8 in their 50 overs, with Mary Waldron top scoring on 35.

It follows defeats by India and Zimbabwe, with the Irish back in action against India on Monday.

Wolvaardt's run-a-ball knock included 17 boundaries while Aoife Beggs was the best of the Irish bowlers with 3-64.

Malahide opener Waldron shared a 51-run stand for the second wicket with Laura Delany (23), who made her 100th international appearance, as Ireland slumped to a third straight defeat.

Rebecca Stokell and Laura Delany
Captain Delany (right) made her 100th appearance for Ireland - after presenting debutant Rebecca Stokell with her first cap

