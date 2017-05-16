One-Day Cup: Notts reach knockout stages despite Northants washout

Ben Duckett was left stranded on his first half-century of the One-Day Cup campaign

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Northamptonshire 79-0 (14.4 overs): Duckett 56 not out Nottinghamshire: Did not bat No result: Northamptonshire 1 pt, Nottinghamshire 1 pt Scorecard

Nottinghamshire reached the One-Day Cup knockout stages despite no result being possible in their match at Northants.

Put into bat, Northants reached 79-0 with Ben Duckett making an unbeaten 56 before rain came after 14.4 overs.

Notts needed a win against the North Group's bottom side to make sure of their qualification, but heavy rain at Wantage Road saw the points shared.

But Durham's loss at home to Lancashire and Leicestershire's loss to Yorkshire meant they finished in third place.

The Outlaws will now face the team that finishes second in the South Group for a chance to reach the semi-finals.