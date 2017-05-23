Sussex v Durham: Sussex make 668, their fifth-best first-class score

Vernon Philander averages 21.80 with the ball in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Durham 287 & 97-4: Collingwood 31*; Jordan 2-11 Sussex 668: Wells 258, Van Zyl 149, Burgess 76, Archer 70; Coughlin 3-127 Durham trail by 284 runs Sussex 8 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Sussex posted the fifth-highest first-class score in their history as they closed in on a crushing innings win over Durham at Hove in Division Two.

Stiaan van Zyl (149) fell early on day three but wicketkeeper Michael Burgess (76) and a brisk 70 from Jofra Archer pushed the hosts up to 668 all out.

Durham, starting 381 runs behind, lost opener Stephen Cook to the first ball of their second innings.

England's Keaton Jennings also fell cheaply as the visitors closed on 97-4.

South Africa seamer Vernon Philander removed compatriot Cook, who edged a swinging delivery to Chris Jordan at first slip, before bowling batsman Jennings for just five.

Durham captain Paul Collingwood (31 not out) and Ryan Pringle (18 not out) steadied things with an unbroken stand of 51 which lasted almost two hours, but the visitors will surely need to bat out the final day to earn a draw.

Earlier, Sussex had continued their dominance with the bat to gain a mammoth first-innings advantage.

Building on the 258 scored by Luke Wells on day two, both Burgess and Archer registered their third half-centuries in first-class cricket.

Archer's innings, which contained six fours and five sixes, took Sussex to their highest first-class total since setting their all-time record - the 742-5 declared they made against Somerset at Taunton in 2009.