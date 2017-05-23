James Anderson: England and Lancashire bowler a doubt for South Africa first Test

James Anderson has taken 467 Test wickets for England

England seamer James Anderson is a doubt for July's first Test against South Africa after he sustained a groin tear playing for Lancashire.

England's all-time leading wicket taker suffered the problem in the Roses match against Yorkshire and is expected to be out for between four to six weeks.

The first Test against the Proteas at Lord's starts on 6 July, in six weeks.

Anderson, 34, will be assessed by England's coaching staff this week to examine the injury.

The paceman has not played in four of England's last 10 Test matches after picking up a shoulder injury last summer which forced him to miss the winter tour to Bangladesh.

England face South Africa in the first of three one-day internationals starting on Wednesday at Headingley, followed by three Twenty20 games before the Test series begins, although Anderson was in neither squad.

Lancashire have four County Championship games in June, starting with the return Roses match in Leeds on Friday, 2 June.

England v South Africa in 2017

May

24 1st ODI, Headingley (d/n) (14:00 BST)

27 2nd ODI, Southampton (11:00 BST)

29 3rd ODI, Lord's (11:00 BST)

From 1-18 June, England and South Africa take part in the ICC Champions Trophy, hosted in England and Wales.

June

21 1st Twenty20 international, Southampton (d/n) (18:30 BST)

23 2nd Twenty20 international, Taunton (17:00 BST)

25 3rd Twenty20 international, Cardiff (14:30 BST)

July

6-10 1st Test, Lord's (11:00 BST)

14-18 2nd Test, Trent Bridge (11:00 BST)

27-31 3rd Test, The Oval (11:00 BST)

August

4-8 4th Test, Old Trafford (11:00 BST)