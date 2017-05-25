Ben Stokes: England all-rounder an injury doubt for second ODI with South Africa

Stokes made 25 runs as England reached 339-6, but could only bowl two overs

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is an injury doubt for the second one-day international against South Africa in Southampton on Saturday.

The 25-year-old injured his knee in Wednesday's 72-run victory over the tourists at Headingley.

He will be assessed by England's medical staff when the team arrive on the south coast later on Thursday.

Stokes made 25 runs in the first ODI before suffering the injury as South Africa chased England's 339-6.

He bowled two overs - conceding 14 runs - before leaving the field for treatment.

He returned to the field but "was not fit enough to bowl", captain Eoin Morgan said after the game.